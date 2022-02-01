|
San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker
Hasbro have updated their display at San Diego Comic Con 2022 and our team is sending us new images of the recently reveled Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker. We have a look at this Diaclone inspired redeco of Trailbreaker in both modes as well as the packaging.
,*Entertainment Earth
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
,*The*
