San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker





Hasbro have updated their display at San Diego Comic Con 2022 and our team is sending us new images of the recently reveled Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker. We have a look at this Diaclone inspired redeco of Trailbreaker in both modes as well as the packaging. Pre-orders have started to go live via our sponsors links below, so secure your copies while they last! Sponsor Links:* TFSource ,* Entertainment Earth ,* Big Bad Toy Store ,* Robot Kingdom ,* Hobby Link Japan ,* The*

