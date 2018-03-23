|
Takara Tomy Legends LG-64 Seaspray, LG-65 Targetmaster Twin Twist & LG-66 Targetmaste
*we hace new in-hand images of the lastest Takara Tomy releases:*LG-64 Seaspray, LG-65 Targetmaster Twin Twist & LG-66 Targetmaster Topspin. Very nice redecos of previous popular Titans Return molds. The inclusion of the new Targetmasters partners with Twin Twist and Topspin are sure a great extra value for the Jumpstarters. As a nice extra bonus, Facebook user Oscar Fung shared a picture of the pack-in Legends manga
, showing a new » Continue Reading.
