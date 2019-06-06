|
G1 Box Artworks Puzzles by Ocean Design
Via*Ocean Design Weibo account
*we have learned that they are going to release some very nice*G1 Box Artworks Puzzles. We images of the first 2 samples of these officially licensed puzzles that use the iconic G1 box artwork. There will be available in 300 and 1000-piece puzzles and to make things even more interesting, they can be lifted after assembly. They are expected for release by July this year. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
