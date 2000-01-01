Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
KO MP Dinobot
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:06 AM
#
1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,053
KO MP Dinobot
Anyone has it? Comments?
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
Today, 10:07 AM
#
2
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,396
Re: KO MP Dinobot
Has it actually been released yet?
__________________
Venomously Addicted Photography
wervenom on imgur
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
View Public Profile
Send a private message to wervenom
Find More Posts by wervenom
Today, 10:17 AM
#
3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,053
Re: KO MP Dinobot
Yes.
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Combiner Wars OffRoad Smokescreen Hound Silverbolt Windblade lot
Perfect Effect DX09 MEGA DORAGON Transmetal 2 Megatron
Transformers G1 Soundwave Hasbro 74'/83' Takara Japan
Transformers Botcon 2016 SG Starscream Shattered Glass TFSS 5.0 Combiner Wars
Transformers Titans Return Metalhawk Scourge Blurr Krok Twinferno deluxe lot
Transformers Bruticus (Warbotron Warbot) - Combaticons
Transformers Combiner Wars MENASOR Figure Lot Motormaster Breakdown Dragstrip
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:40 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.