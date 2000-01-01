Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page KO MP Dinobot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:06 AM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,053
KO MP Dinobot
Anyone has it? Comments?
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:07 AM   #2
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,396
Re: KO MP Dinobot
Has it actually been released yet?
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:17 AM   #3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,053
Re: KO MP Dinobot
Yes.
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars OffRoad Smokescreen Hound Silverbolt Windblade lot
Transformers
Perfect Effect DX09 MEGA DORAGON Transmetal 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave Hasbro 74'/83' Takara Japan
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 SG Starscream Shattered Glass TFSS 5.0 Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Metalhawk Scourge Blurr Krok Twinferno deluxe lot
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus (Warbotron Warbot) - Combaticons
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars MENASOR Figure Lot Motormaster Breakdown Dragstrip
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.