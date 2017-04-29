Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Titans Return Legends Wave 3 And Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 Out


TFW2005 member has Born Toulouse reported that Titans Return Legends Wave 3 – Bumblebee and Kickback has finally made it to German retail. These figures were initially*found at the Intertoys store in Frankfort, with board member Nevermore also finding Bumblebee at the Intertoys in Dinslaken. Additionally, the Intertoys store in Wesel and Bocholt had the new RID “Combiner Force” wave 2 (repackaged) and wave 11 Legion Class figures, including Bumblebee, Bisk and Blurr. Happy hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in German.

The post Titans Return Legends Wave 3 And Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 Out At German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



