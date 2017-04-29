Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,495

Titans Return Legends Wave 3 And Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 Out



TFW2005 member has Born Toulouse reported that Titans Return Legends Wave 3 – Bumblebee and Kickback has finally made it to German retail. These figures were initially*found at the Intertoys store in Frankfort, with board member Nevermore also finding Bumblebee at the Intertoys in Dinslaken. Additionally, the Intertoys store in Wesel and Bocholt had the new RID “Combiner Force” wave 2 (repackaged) and wave 11 Legion Class figures, including Bumblebee, Bisk and Blurr. Happy hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in German.



