Transformers Premium Finish WFC Optimus Prime Found In Singapore
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Unicronus22*for giving us the heads up of the first world sighting of the new*Transformers Premium Finish WFC Optimus Prime in Singapore. This special redeco of the Voyager Siege Optimus Prime
features premium paint details to make it as close to the screen accurate as possible. Premium Finish Optimus Prime was spotted at Takashiyama and we also have our first look at the packaging of this line. You can still find pre-order for this figure and the rest of the Premium Finish line via our sponsors links below. Click on the discussion button below and share » Continue Reading.
