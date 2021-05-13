Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Premium Finish WFC Optimus Prime Found In Singapore
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,337
Transformers Premium Finish WFC Optimus Prime Found In Singapore


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Unicronus22*for giving us the heads up of the first world sighting of the new*Transformers Premium Finish WFC Optimus Prime in Singapore. This special redeco of the Voyager Siege Optimus Prime features premium paint details to make it as close to the screen accurate as possible. Premium Finish Optimus Prime was spotted at Takashiyama and we also have our first look at the packaging of this line. You can still find pre-order for this figure and the rest of the Premium Finish line via our sponsors links below. Click on the discussion button below and share &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Premium Finish WFC Optimus Prime Found In Singapore appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers legends class lot Optimus Prime Megatron Bumblebee Prowl Starscream
Transformers
2005 Transformers Dodge Viper Sunstreaker 1979 Hotwheels '69 Corvette
Transformers
KO Vintage Style G1 Transformers Reflector Complete MIB
Transformers
Perfect Effect PA-03 Master Weapons Set - Opened Box Botcon Overlord Add-On Kit
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergant Kup - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
KO G1 Transformers Vintage Style Autobot Headmaster Lione
Transformers
6? Transformers Soundwave Titan Guardians Hasbro Walmart Exclusive NWT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.