TFW2005 Digs In To Netflix?s Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Series (Some Spoile
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege is getting ready to hit Netflix in just a couple days, officially dropping on July 30th worldwide.* The show focuses on the last days of the war on Cybertron, with the Autobots and Optimus Prime battling it out with Megatron and the Decepticons.* It’s heavily based on the Hasbro toys from last year, so far that the CGI models of the robots in the show come from Hasbro’s toy design files.* It’s also part of a trilogy – there will be two more seasons, one for Earthrise which is the line out now, and one » Continue Reading.
