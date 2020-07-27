Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Digs In To Netflix?s Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Series (Some Spoile


Transformers War for Cybertron Siege is getting ready to hit Netflix in just a couple days, officially dropping on July 30th worldwide.* The show focuses on the last days of the war on Cybertron, with the Autobots and Optimus Prime battling it out with Megatron and the Decepticons.* It’s heavily based on the Hasbro toys from last year, so far that the CGI models of the robots in the show come from Hasbro’s toy design files.* It’s also part of a trilogy – there will be two more seasons, one for Earthrise which is the line out now, and one &#187; Continue Reading.

