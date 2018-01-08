|
Jess Harnell Reprises His Role As Barricade For Transformers: Bumblebee
In early January, TFW2005 revealed
to the fans that Decepticon Barricade is prominently featured in licensed merchandise for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie. This hinted toward a possible appearance of the character within the movie itself. Sure enough,*Jess Harnell (the voice of Live Action Movie Series Barricade) who spoke during a panel at London Comic Con has confirmed his involvement with the new film and reprising his role as the Decepticon enforcer. You can check out his brief statement, at KidzCooLit
.
The post Jess Harnell Reprises His Role As Barricade For Transformers: Bumblebee
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.