Jess Harnell Reprises His Role As Barricade For Transformers: Bumblebee

In early January, TFW2005 revealed to the fans that Decepticon Barricade is prominently featured in licensed merchandise for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie. This hinted toward a possible appearance of the character within the movie itself. Sure enough,*Jess Harnell (the voice of Live Action Movie Series Barricade) who spoke during a panel at London Comic Con has confirmed his involvement with the new film and reprising his role as the Decepticon enforcer. You can check out his brief statement, at KidzCooLit