Super_Megatron
Possible Transformers Legacy Blaster Variant Head Found


Via a post in Reddit by*u/biomike0402 we have images of what seems to be a variant of*Transformers Legacy Blaster. This new head shows Blaster with a smirk face which is pretty different from the stoic face used in the original release. This variant was found in the Legacy packaging Blaster. Time will tell if this is indeed a new variant or just a unique case as it was with the Kingdom T-Rex Megatron variant head. In any case, could this be a hint to the head that will be used in an upcoming redeco? See the images after &#187; Continue Reading.

