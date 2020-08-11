After treating us earlier this week to his designs
for Arcee and Velocity, artist and TFW2005 member Alex Milne returns with the line art attached to this post for the recent
iTunes 3-page preview of Transformers vs. The Terminator issue #3. Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), John Barber (Author), Tom Waltz (Author), Alex Milne (Artist), Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist) Share your thoughts about this series in discussion on the 2005 boards! The T-800’s mission is simple: Exterminate the Cybertronians and ensure the future belongs to SKYNET. When Optimus Prime » Continue Reading.
