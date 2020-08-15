|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class Overload Out At US Retail
Attention Studio Series collectors! 2005 Boards member*G1 Liokaiser*is giving us the heads up that theTthe Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class Overload is out at US retail. Studio Series SS-66 Overload was found at Walmart in Yukon, Oklahoma. This is the last Constructicon needed to form Studio Series Devastator! Time to check you nearest Walmart to grab Overload! Happy hunting!
