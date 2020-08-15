Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Transformers Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class Overload Out At US Retail


Attention Studio Series collectors! 2005 Boards member*G1 Liokaiser*is giving us the heads up that theTthe Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class Overload is out at US retail. Studio Series SS-66 Overload was found at Walmart in Yukon, Oklahoma. This is the last Constructicon needed to form Studio Series Devastator! Time to check you nearest Walmart to grab Overload! Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class Overload Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
