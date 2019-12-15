|
SGC 2019 ? Third Party Round Up
SGC 2019 in China has just finished and several third party companies have revealed or updated their respective projects. We have summarized the most prominent highlights of the event for you. All images courtesy of Capcomkai on Instagram
: Toyworld Grinder (Bumblebee Movie Shatter)
*– Gray prototypes of robot, car and jet mode. Toyworld*TW-F01 Knight Orion (Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime)
– Color Prototype, robot mode. Toyworld TW-F09 Freedom Leader (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime)
– Color prototype robot mode. Zeta Toys ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee0)
– Color Prototype in both » Continue Reading.
