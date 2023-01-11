The official*Takara Tomy YouTube channel
*has just uploaded* a new promotional video of the recently revealed*Transformers MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan. The video shows several details of this new Masterpiece mold, focusing on Seizan?s poseability, guns and weapons including Raiden?s “Light sword” and all his modes and accessories. We also have group images of the five Trainbots revealed so far and additional pics of Raiden.*Suiken is planned for release by September 2023 with a pre-order price of 22,000 Yen ($165.97 approximately). Watch the video after the break as well as new HQ images via Takara Tomy website
