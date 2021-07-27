|
Dr Wu DW-E08 Star Fear (G1 Starscream) Gray Prototype
Following the reveal of their*DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Blaster)
, third party company Dr Wu have now shared images of the gray prototype of their*DW-E08 Star Fear (G1 Starscream). This a new entry in Dr Wu’s Extreme Warfare line which offer us a very small scale, around the size of War For Cybertron Micromasters figures. DW-E08 Star Fear is a tiny representation of G1 Starscream which should be around just 6 cm tall in robot mode. This figure should be out in the market by the end of the year, and Dr Wu have teased even more figures in the » Continue Reading.
