Dr Wu DW-E08 Star Fear (G1 Starscream) Gray Prototype

Following the reveal of their* DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Blaster) , third party company Dr Wu have now shared images of the gray prototype of their*DW-E08 Star Fear (G1 Starscream). This a new entry in Dr Wu’s Extreme Warfare line which offer us a very small scale, around the size of War For Cybertron Micromasters figures. DW-E08 Star Fear is a tiny representation of G1 Starscream which should be around just 6 cm tall in robot mode. This figure should be out in the market by the end of the year, and Dr Wu have teased even more figures in the » Continue Reading. The post Dr Wu DW-E08 Star Fear (G1 Starscream) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM