Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Shelf display help
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:54 AM   #1
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,659
Shelf display help
I've been using my spare time to dust off and reorganize my shelves, and while I've been doing this, I thought it would be cool to put up a theme shelf with the Lost Light crew while everything is still disorganized.

The problem is, though I have the comics, I haven't gotten around to reading past the first few issues in the Lost Light story.

I went to the page below for a crew list and ohhhh my, it's large. (Which is something no one has ever said to me... sigh)

https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Lost_Light


Any way, I was wondering if anyone who has read through the series could help me parse out the cast into three categories (Major character, minor character, and background filler) so I can decide which bots I want/need to set aside for the display, while I get off my ass and start reading?

To speed things along, and to make thing simpler, here's the crew list below. I know some of them don't have toys.

Thanks in advance.

Ammo
Animus
Aquabat
Aquafend
Aquastar
Atomizer
Blades
Blaster
Bob
Borer
Boss
Brainstorm
Brawn
Chromedome
Cosmos
Crossblades
Crosscut
Crosshairs
Cyclonus
Deftwing
Dipstick
Doubletap
Drift
Fervor
Fizzle
Flex
Gears
Grapple
Highbrow
Hoist
Hound
Huffer
Hyperion
Inferno
Jackpot
Kindle
Lancet
Landmine
Lockstock
Mainframe
Ore
Perceptor
Pincher
Pipes
Pointblank
Polaris
Powerflash
Powerglide
Rad
Ratchet
Red Alert
Rewind
Rodimus
Rollout
Rung
Shock
Siren
Skater
Slapdash
Smokescreen
Spoke
Sprocket
Steeljaw
Strafe
Sunstreaker
Sureshot
Swerve
Tailgate
Toaster
Toxin
Trailbreaker/Trailcutter
Tripodeca
Turbine
Ultra Magnus/Minimus Ambus
Waverider
Whirl
Xaaron

Ambulon
Dogfight
First Aid
Fortress Maximus
Getaway
Skids

Bluestreak
Broadside
Doublecross
Groove
Grotusque
Hosehead
Hot Spot[2]
Joyride
Megatron
Mirage
Nautica
Nightbeat
Ravage
Repugnus
Riptide
Sky High
Slamdance
Streetwise
Ten
Thunderclash
Tiretread
Velocity

Defensor
Froid
Rook
Sunder
Star Saber

Krok
Crankcase
Flywheels
Misfire
Spinister
Fulcrum
Nickel
Grimlock
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Rockem Sockem 1985 Decal & Instructions
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
Soundwave Ravage Beast Hunters near Complete Deluxe Prime Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Web Diver Webdiver W-04 Galleon (Pirate ship) MIB
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Transformers - Big lot of 17 original G1 and 4 boxes
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.