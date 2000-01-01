I've been using my spare time to dust off and reorganize my shelves, and while I've been doing this, I thought it would be cool to put up a theme shelf with the Lost Light crew while everything is still disorganized.
The problem is, though I have the comics, I haven't gotten around to reading past the first few issues in the Lost Light story.
I went to the page below for a crew list and ohhhh my, it's large. (Which is something no one has ever said to me... sigh)
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Lost_Light
Any way, I was wondering if anyone who has read through the series could help me parse out the cast into three categories (Major character, minor character, and background filler) so I can decide which bots I want/need to set aside for the display, while I get off my ass and start reading?
To speed things along, and to make thing simpler, here's the crew list below. I know some of them don't have toys.
Thanks in advance.
Ammo
Animus
Aquabat
Aquafend
Aquastar
Atomizer
Blades
Blaster
Bob
Borer
Boss
Brainstorm
Brawn
Chromedome
Cosmos
Crossblades
Crosscut
Crosshairs
Cyclonus
Deftwing
Dipstick
Doubletap
Drift
Fervor
Fizzle
Flex
Gears
Grapple
Highbrow
Hoist
Hound
Huffer
Hyperion
Inferno
Jackpot
Kindle
Lancet
Landmine
Lockstock
Mainframe
Ore
Perceptor
Pincher
Pipes
Pointblank
Polaris
Powerflash
Powerglide
Rad
Ratchet
Red Alert
Rewind
Rodimus
Rollout
Rung
Shock
Siren
Skater
Slapdash
Smokescreen
Spoke
Sprocket
Steeljaw
Strafe
Sunstreaker
Sureshot
Swerve
Tailgate
Toaster
Toxin
Trailbreaker/Trailcutter
Tripodeca
Turbine
Ultra Magnus/Minimus Ambus
Waverider
Whirl
Xaaron
Ambulon
Dogfight
First Aid
Fortress Maximus
Getaway
Skids
Bluestreak
Broadside
Doublecross
Groove
Grotusque
Hosehead
Hot Spot[2]
Joyride
Megatron
Mirage
Nautica
Nightbeat
Ravage
Repugnus
Riptide
Sky High
Slamdance
Streetwise
Ten
Thunderclash
Tiretread
Velocity
Defensor
Froid
Rook
Sunder
Star Saber
Krok
Crankcase
Flywheels
Misfire
Spinister
Fulcrum
Nickel
Grimlock