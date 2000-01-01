Today, 12:54 AM #1 Sun Swipe Prime Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 3,659 Shelf display help



The problem is, though I have the comics, I haven't gotten around to reading past the first few issues in the Lost Light story.



I went to the page below for a crew list and ohhhh my, it's large. (Which is something no one has ever said to me... sigh)



https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Lost_Light





Any way, I was wondering if anyone who has read through the series could help me parse out the cast into three categories (Major character, minor character, and background filler) so I can decide which bots I want/need to set aside for the display, while I get off my ass and start reading?



To speed things along, and to make thing simpler, here's the crew list below. I know some of them don't have toys.



Thanks in advance.



Ammo

Animus

Aquabat

Aquafend

Aquastar

Atomizer

Blades

Blaster

Bob

Borer

Boss

Brainstorm

Brawn

Chromedome

Cosmos

Crossblades

Crosscut

Crosshairs

Cyclonus

Deftwing

Dipstick

Doubletap

Drift

Fervor

Fizzle

Flex

Gears

Grapple

Highbrow

Hoist

Hound

Huffer

Hyperion

Inferno

Jackpot

Kindle

Lancet

Landmine

Lockstock

Mainframe

Ore

Perceptor

Pincher

Pipes

Pointblank

Polaris

Powerflash

Powerglide

Rad

Ratchet

Red Alert

Rewind

Rodimus

Rollout

Rung

Shock

Siren

Skater

Slapdash

Smokescreen

Spoke

Sprocket

Steeljaw

Strafe

Sunstreaker

Sureshot

Swerve

Tailgate

Toaster

Toxin

Trailbreaker/Trailcutter

Tripodeca

Turbine

Ultra Magnus/Minimus Ambus

Waverider

Whirl

Xaaron



Ambulon

Dogfight

First Aid

Fortress Maximus

Getaway

Skids



Bluestreak

Broadside

Doublecross

Groove

Grotusque

Hosehead

Hot Spot[2]

Joyride

Megatron

Mirage

Nautica

Nightbeat

Ravage

Repugnus

Riptide

Sky High

Slamdance

Streetwise

Ten

Thunderclash

Tiretread

Velocity



Defensor

Froid

Rook

Sunder

Star Saber



Krok

Crankcase

Flywheels

Misfire

Spinister

Fulcrum

Nickel

