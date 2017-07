Transformers The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm And Autobot Sqweeks Voice Chang

Thanks to 2005 Boards user Nevermore we have a look at new pictures of*Transformers The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm And Autobot Sqweeks Voice Changer Mask. The pictures are from*Brazilian site Distribuidora de Brinquedos Hobby on this link and this one . The new Dragonstorm picture let us see the figure from below, and we also have a new picture at Stormreign, one of the components of Dragostorm, and the back of the box. On the other hand, we have stock photos of the*Autobot Sqweeks Voice Changer Mask package and product- You can check the pictures after the jump