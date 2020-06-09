|
Pop Culture Shock Collectibles: G1 Shockwave Classic Scale Statue Teaser Color Image
Pop Culture Shock social media channels
have just shared our first color image of the upcoming*Generation 1 Shockwave Classic Scale Statue. As usual with other Pop Culture Shock statues, Shockwave features an amazing cell-shaded deco that made him look as if he was taken out from the G1 cartoon. This statue should stand approximately 10 1/2 tall (27 cm) as with*other Pop Culture Shock Classic scale statues
. We still have no concrete information on price or release date but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.
