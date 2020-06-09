Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Pop Culture Shock Collectibles: G1 Shockwave Classic Scale Statue Teaser Color Image


Pop Culture Shock*social media channels have just shared our first color image of the upcoming*Generation 1 Shockwave Classic Scale Statue. As usual with other Pop Culture Shock statues, Shockwave features an amazing cell-shaded deco that made him look as if he was taken out from the G1 cartoon. This statue should stand approximately 10 1/2 tall (27 cm) as with*other Pop Culture Shock Classic scale statues. We still have no concrete information on price or release date but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check the mirrored image on this news post and then share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock Collectibles: G1 Shockwave Classic Scale Statue Teaser Color Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



