Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,012

EAN Numbers For Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxes



Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you the EAN numbers of the upcoming* Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxes figures. These figures should be part of a new Walmart exclusive sub-line. Read on for the list of characters: Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Road Rocket EAN: 5010994115456 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Burnout EAN: 5010994115449 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Clampdown EAN: 5010994115432 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Cosmos EAN: 5010994115425 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Blurr EAN: 5010994115418 We still have no images or additional information about these items, but we can share



The post







More... Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you the EAN numbers of the upcoming* Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxes figures. These figures should be part of a new Walmart exclusive sub-line. Read on for the list of characters: Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Road Rocket EAN: 5010994115456 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Burnout EAN: 5010994115449 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Clampdown EAN: 5010994115432 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Cosmos EAN: 5010994115425 Tra Gen legacy velocitron deluxe Blurr EAN: 5010994115418 We still have no images or additional information about these items, but we can share » Continue Reading. The post EAN Numbers For Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________