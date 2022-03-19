Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,012
Transformers Botbots Cartoon New Promotional Clips


The official Netflix After School YouTube account have uploaded two new promotional clips of the upcoming Transformers Botbots Cartoon. We have two fun clips of the new Transformers Botbots cartoon which will debut on Netflix this March 25th. The new clips "Game On" and "Ready? Set? Race!" give us a clear look at the animation and comedy style of the show. We can also spot several characters from the Botbots toyline, including some vehicles.

The post Transformers Botbots Cartoon New Promotional Clips appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



