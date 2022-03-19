The official*Netflix After School YouTube account
*have uploaded two new promotional clips of the upcoming*Transformers Botbots Cartoon. We have two fun clips of the new Transformers Botbots cartoon which will debut on Netflix this March 25th. The new clips “Game On” and “Ready? Set? Race!” give us a clear look at the animation and comedy style of the show. We can also spot several characters from the Botbots toyline, including some vehicles. Watch the new clips after the jump and then click on the discussion link and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
