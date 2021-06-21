Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Amazon Prime Day Transformers Deals


Today is Amazon Prime Day and there are some deals to be had on the Transformers front. Nothing new or epic but some nice discounts if you were thinking of grabbing these anyway. Check the list below and stay tuned in case some additional items drop throughout the day. Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Botropolis Rescue Mission 6-Pack, Amazon Exclusive – $41.99 Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Biosfera Autobot Clones 2-Pack, Amazon Exclusive – $17.49 Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Micron Micromasters 6-Pack, 1.5-inch Amazon Exclusive – $20.99 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Amazon Prime Day Transformers Deals appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



