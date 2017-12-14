Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,028
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime Prototype


Via the official Flame Toys Twitter, we have our firt image of their 4th installment for their*Kuro Kara Kuri line: Optimus Prime is coming hot! As with previous Kuro Kara Kuri figures, this is an officially licensed non-transfomable, highly detailed and poseable action figure. The first release was IDW Drift (you can see our impressive in-hand gallery here), we are expecting IDW Tarn and Star Saber*next. The quality of these figures is one of the best you can ask as* a collector but, as we said previously, they don’t transform. Optimus Prime design is based on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
