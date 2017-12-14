|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime Prototype
Via the official Flame Toys Twitter
, we have our firt image of their 4th installment for their*Kuro Kara Kuri line: Optimus Prime is coming hot! As with previous Kuro Kara Kuri figures, this is an officially licensed non-transfomable, highly detailed and poseable action figure. The first release was IDW Drift (you can see our impressive in-hand gallery here
), we are expecting IDW Tarn
and Star Saber
*next. The quality of these figures is one of the best you can ask as* a collector but, as we said previously, they don’t transform. Optimus Prime design is based on » Continue Reading.
