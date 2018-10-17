|
War For Cybertron: Siege Micro Masters Battle Patrol, Air Strike Patrol & Race Car Pa
Courtesy of NDA-Toys Website
*we have our first in-package images of the upcoming War For Cybertron: Siege Micro Masters Battle Patrol, Air Strike Patrol & Race Car Patrol. This new Micro Masters come in 2-packs, and these*sweet cool little toys can combine to create a weapon to be used by the bigger figures of the line. We have our first look at the great art packaging of Autobots Topshot & Flak (Battle Patrol), Roadhandler & Swindler (Race Car Patrol) and Decepticons Stormcloud & Visper (Air Strike Patrol). All of them are homages to the original G1 Micro Masters. We are » Continue Reading.
