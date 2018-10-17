Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
War For Cybertron: Siege Micro Masters Battle Patrol, Air Strike Patrol & Race Car Pa
Courtesy of NDA-Toys Website*we have our first in-package images of the upcoming War For Cybertron: Siege Micro Masters Battle Patrol, Air Strike Patrol &#38; Race Car Patrol. This new Micro Masters come in 2-packs, and these*sweet cool little toys can combine to create a weapon to be used by the bigger figures of the line. We have our first look at the great art packaging of Autobots Topshot &#38; Flak (Battle Patrol), Roadhandler &#38; Swindler (Race Car Patrol) and Decepticons Stormcloud &#38; Visper (Air Strike Patrol). All of them are homages to the original G1 Micro Masters. We are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post War For Cybertron: Siege Micro Masters Battle Patrol, Air Strike Patrol & Race Car Patrol In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



