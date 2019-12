Nezha x Transformers Hero Character Action Figure Official Images

The Transformers flagship store on TMall, a Chinese eCommerce website, has posted an official listing of the "Nezha x Transformers Hero Character Action Figure" from that upcoming animated series "Nezha:Transformers" featuring the well-known character "Nezha" in Chinese*folklore. Images from the listing show the "Nezha Transformer" figure will feature some traditional Chinese design elements throughout the toy, and the robot mode's head sculpt*will resemble Nezha's traditional signature hair style. The figure appears to have articulation similar to a warrior class Transformer, and it will come with the "Universal Ring" and "Fire-tipped Spear" weapon accessories that the character Nezha is