Nezha x Transformers Hero Character Action Figure Official Images
The Transformers flagship store
on TMall, a Chinese eCommerce website, has posted an official listing of the “Nezha x Transformers Hero Character Action Figure” from that upcoming animated series
“Nezha:Transformers” featuring the well-known character “Nezha” in Chinese*folklore. Images from the listing show the “Nezha Transformer” figure will feature some traditional Chinese design elements throughout the toy, and the robot mode’s head sculpt*will resemble Nezha’s traditional signature hair style. The figure appears to have articulation similar to a warrior class Transformer, and it will come with the “Universal Ring” and “Fire-tipped Spear” weapon accessories that the character Nezha is » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.