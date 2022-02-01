Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers HasLab Victory Saber In-Package Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,183
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber In-Package Images


Let’s say go! Via Baidu user*423oasis we can share for you our first in-hand images of the packaging of the highly anticipated*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber. We have a clear look at the packaging and content of this really cool box, featuring a fantastic art by*Guido Guidi. We have images of the inner promotional poster (with Deathsaurus in the background), the top inner box containing the Autobot stand parts, some of the guns and blast effects and the main box which contains both Star Saber and Victory Leo, Micromasters Holi and Fire. and the rest of the pieces for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:04 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,458
Re: Transformers HasLab Victory Saber In-Package Images
Thank goodness they're using plastic ties and trays for this.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.