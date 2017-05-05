As with previous movies, Transformers get a lot of official merchandise all over the world. This time, thanks to 2005 Boards member*G1 Evac, we have a look at*Transformers The Last Knight Shampoo & Facial Cleanser By Clear & L’oreal. The items surfaced at the Official Hasbro Transformers Store at Taobao Tmall
. If you live in China, you can be as cool as Optimus and Bumblebee thanks to Clear Shampoo and*L’Oreal Men Expert Facial Kit. If you didn’t believe us, check the pictures after the jump, and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Shampoo & Facial Cleanser By Clear & L’oreal
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...