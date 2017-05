Transformers The Last Knight Shampoo & Facial Cleanser By Clear & L?oreal

As with previous movies, Transformers get a lot of official merchandise all over the world. This time, thanks to 2005 Boards member*G1 Evac, we have a look at*Transformers The Last Knight Shampoo & Facial Cleanser By Clear & L'oreal. The items surfaced at the Official Hasbro Transformers Store at Taobao Tmall . If you live in China, you can be as cool as Optimus and Bumblebee thanks to Clear Shampoo and*L'Oreal Men Expert Facial Kit. If you didn't believe us, check the pictures after the jump, and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.