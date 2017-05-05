2005 Boards member The Kup let us know that Previews World
*has shared IDW Transformers: Lost Light #6 Subscription Cover A. The great story in the Functionist universe continues… “You know that sinking feeling you get when you witness the destruction of an entire planet? Rodimus and company are about to feel that. Hardcore”. Transformers: Lost Light #6*In Shops: May 31, 2017 A new great cover featuring Megatron in action. You can check it after the jump and sound off at the 2005 Boards.
The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #6 Subscription Cover A
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...