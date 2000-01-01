Today, 03:49 PM #1 zuffyprime Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 4,918 Tf 86 movie: stuff you initially missed Had the good fortune to see the 86 movie at Cineplex with a buddy of mine!



Watching it again on the big screen made

Me notice a few things I hadn't before.





Did anyone else have this experience? What did u notice?

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks __________________ Today, 03:52 PM #2 zuffyprime Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 4,918 Re: Tf 86 movie: stuff you initially missed I noticed:1) grapple was in one of the scenes

2) when galvatron is created I always thought he used his arm cannon to fly to the new destination. But yesterday I noticed he flies to the top of the ship and stands on its hull

3) jazz and cliff jumper are physically in the same room as prime when the shuttle launches. Always thought he he radios them and they were on another moon base??

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

