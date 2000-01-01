Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
zuffyprime
Tf 86 movie: stuff you initially missed
Had the good fortune to see the 86 movie at Cineplex with a buddy of mine!

Watching it again on the big screen made
Me notice a few things I hadn't before.


Did anyone else have this experience? What did u notice?
zuffyprime
Re: Tf 86 movie: stuff you initially missed
I noticed:1) grapple was in one of the scenes
2) when galvatron is created I always thought he used his arm cannon to fly to the new destination. But yesterday I noticed he flies to the top of the ship and stands on its hull
3) jazz and cliff jumper are physically in the same room as prime when the shuttle launches. Always thought he he radios them and they were on another moon base??
