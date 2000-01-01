|
Re: Tf 86 movie: stuff you initially missed
I noticed:1) grapple was in one of the scenes
2) when galvatron is created I always thought he used his arm cannon to fly to the new destination. But yesterday I noticed he flies to the top of the ship and stands on its hull
3) jazz and cliff jumper are physically in the same room as prime when the shuttle launches. Always thought he he radios them and they were on another moon base??
