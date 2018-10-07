Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,210

Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 4 Novastar Found At Canadian Retail



Good news for our fellow Canadian collectors. Thanks to a post from friend site Cybertron.ca we can confirm that Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 4 Novastar was found at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca boards member Alexander Quinn found Novastar at Toys"R"us in the Barrie area of Ontario. She's the final lone new figure in the fourth wave of POTP Deluxes. To make things better, with this sighting the Power of the Primes line in Canada is now complete. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans!





