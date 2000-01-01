Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:11 AM
latefox2015
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Guelph
Posts: 108
CHALLENGE: SIEGE SOUNDBLASTER AND CROMAR WEAPONIZER
I haven't seen ONE photo of anyone putting these two colour schemes together. Am I the only one whose been thinking this? (I am sure I'm not). CHALLENGE.
I don't own Siege Soundblaster or Cromar yet, and I am convinced that CROMAR would look slick as a weaponized on him. Anyone here want to give this a go if they own both figures and post their picts?
Go! Grab the two of your shelf and mix'em up. It may very well be the only black stealth looking bot we get. Cheers!
