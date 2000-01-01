Yesterday, 10:46 PM #1 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 139 So, just so I know, when FT releases something "limited" like FT-10X, is that it? Hi, so, just so I know, when FT releases something "limited" like FT-10X, is that it, the end, or do they do reissues down the road?





Re: So, just so I know, when FT releases something "limited" like FT-10X, is that it? Hard to say, but if I had to guess, the X models are limited. FT-29T Quietus sold out pretty much everywhere and I haven't seen a restock. The reason FT-10X is still in stock is mainly because of the price (it costs a lot more than most of their figures). FT-16M Sovereign has sold out quite a few places too, so we'll see if FT releases anymore.



On the whole, most FT figures rarely get reissued.

