Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page So, just so I know, when FT releases something "limited" like FT-10X, is that it?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:46 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 139
So, just so I know, when FT releases something "limited" like FT-10X, is that it?
Hi, so, just so I know, when FT releases something "limited" like FT-10X, is that it, the end, or do they do reissues down the road?


Thanks!
Darkmatter is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:15 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Robot Master
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 785
Re: So, just so I know, when FT releases something "limited" like FT-10X, is that it?
Hard to say, but if I had to guess, the X models are limited. FT-29T Quietus sold out pretty much everywhere and I haven't seen a restock. The reason FT-10X is still in stock is mainly because of the price (it costs a lot more than most of their figures). FT-16M Sovereign has sold out quite a few places too, so we'll see if FT releases anymore.

On the whole, most FT figures rarely get reissued.
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Yesterday at 11:45 PM.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1980s Takana Transformer Evil Decepticon Soundwave Buzzsaw Pre-Rub G1...
Transformers
Transformers Lot Siege Wfc Sideswipe Hound Deluxe Generations Warpath FOC Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Causality 03-05 Thundershred, Stormbomb
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 PRE-RUB 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SOUNDWAVE & BUZZZAW MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9+ PRE-RUB 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.