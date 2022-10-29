Via a tweet by @TFU_INFO*we can share for you our first stock images of the recently revealedTransformers Holiday Optimus Prime. This figure is a special Christmas-themed Optimus Prime new mold which includes the Earthrise Optimus Prime trailer with matching Christmas colors. We finally have a clear look at the robot mode, alt mode, packaging and the trailer. Holiday Optimus Prime will*on sale on Hasbro Pulse at 1:00 pm ET and retails for $55.99. See the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!