Super_Megatron
Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime Stock Images


Via a tweet by @TFU_INFO*we can share for you our first stock images of the recently revealed Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime. This figure is a special Christmas-themed Optimus Prime new mold which includes the Earthrise Optimus Prime trailer with matching Christmas colors. We finally have a clear look at the robot mode, alt mode, packaging and the trailer. Holiday Optimus Prime will*on sale on Hasbro Pulse at 1:00 pm ET and retails for $55.99. See the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! &#160; &#160;

RansakWORK
Re: Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime Stock Images
Why... just why...
