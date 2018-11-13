|
Transformers voice actor Alan Oppenheimer at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is pleased to announce*Alan Oppenheimer*the voices of Warpath, Beachcomber, Breakdown and Seaspray in Transformers Generation 1 will be joining the G1 Reunion event happening at TFcon Los Angeles 2019.* He is also known*as the voices of Skeletor, Man-At-Arms and Mer-Man from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.* Alan will be taking part in Q&A panels and signing for the attendees of the Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.*Alan Oppenheimer is presented by The Chosen Prime
. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers voice actor Alan Oppenheimer at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.