Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire In-Hand Images


Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire. A redeco of his Siege*Commander class*figure, Jetfire here sports a color scheme that is very faithful to his villainous Shattered Glass incarnation. The images give us a closer look at his robot and vehicle new deco, as well as all of his accessories and some shots next to War For Cybertron Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. This figure is officially*listed as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive*for $91.99 and expected to be delivered in January 4th, 2022. Check out all the images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

