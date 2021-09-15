|
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire In-Hand Images
Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire. A redeco of his Siege*Commander class*figure, Jetfire here sports a color scheme that is very faithful to his villainous Shattered Glass incarnation. The images give us a closer look at his robot and vehicle new deco, as well as all of his accessories and some shots next to War For Cybertron Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. This figure is officially*listed as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive
*for $91.99 and expected to be delivered in January 4th, 2022. Check out all the images on this news » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca