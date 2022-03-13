Thanks to Twitter user*@RydeAndrew
*we can share for your our* first in-hand images of the new*Transfomers Legacy Wave 1 Core Class Iguanus.* This figure is part of the first wave of Legacy core figures together with Hot Rod (Kingdom re-release) and Skywarp. Iguanus is a great homage of his original*G1 Pretender incarnation
. His robot mode is modeled after G1 Iguanus Pretender shell and he transforms into a motorcycle inspired by G1 Iguanus inner robot alt mode. As we can see from the image this is a very detailed figure for its size. See the images after the break and » Continue Reading.
.
