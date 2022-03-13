Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transfomers Legacy Wave 1 Core Class Iguanus In-Hand Images


Thanks to Twitter user*@RydeAndrew*we can share for your our* first in-hand images of the new*Transfomers Legacy Wave 1 Core Class Iguanus.* This figure is part of the first wave of Legacy core figures together with Hot Rod (Kingdom re-release) and Skywarp. Iguanus is a great homage of his original*G1 Pretender incarnation. His robot mode is modeled after G1 Iguanus Pretender shell and he transforms into a motorcycle inspired by G1 Iguanus inner robot alt mode. As we can see from the image this is a very detailed figure for its size. See the images after the break and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transfomers Legacy Wave 1 Core Class Iguanus In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



