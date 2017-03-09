Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,154

Transformers: Forged To Fight At PAX East 2017



Kabams development team behind Transformers: Forged To Fight will showcase the new mobile game at the 2017 Penny Arcade Expo (PAX East) today (10th March, 2017). The following official statement is available: “Come by the Transformers: Forged to Fight booth #12096 for a chance to win an exclusive Transformers: Forged to Fight Pinny Arcade Pin (news post image). Meet the development team for a game demo, try the Beat the Boss challenge, then spin the prize wheel to win the Pinny Arcade Pin or other cool prizes.” A brand new trailer for the mobile game will hit the internet sometime



