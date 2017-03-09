Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,154
Transformers: Forged To Fight At PAX East 2017


Kabams development team behind Transformers: Forged To Fight will showcase the new mobile game at the 2017 Penny Arcade Expo (PAX East) today (10th March, 2017). The following official statement is available: “Come by the Transformers: Forged to Fight booth #12096 for a chance to win an exclusive Transformers: Forged to Fight Pinny Arcade Pin (news post image). Meet the development team for a game demo, try the Beat the Boss challenge, then spin the prize wheel to win the Pinny Arcade Pin or other cool prizes.” A brand new trailer for the mobile game will hit the internet sometime &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Forged To Fight At PAX East 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
