Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Confirmed ? Transformers: The Last Knight Sneak Peek To Be Shown During KCA 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,154
Confirmed ? Transformers: The Last Knight Sneak Peek To Be Shown During KCA 2017


Nickelodeon has confirmed the previous rumor regarding an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming Michael Bay movie Transformers: The Last Knight. The footage will air during Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 along with new footage from Wonder Woman and Power Rangers. “New footage is confirmed for Wonder Woman, Power Rangers and Transformers: The Last Knight.” Transformers 5 star Isabela Moner will also attend the event. You can check out the announcement video, after the jump. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is scheduled to take place this Saturday (March 11th, 2017) at 8pm/7c hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena. &#160; New &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Confirmed – Transformers: The Last Knight Sneak Peek To Be Shown During KCA 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Hydra MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Sixchanger Sixknight MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? Pretender Blue Bacchus MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.