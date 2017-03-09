Nickelodeon has confirmed
the previous rumor
regarding an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming Michael Bay movie Transformers: The Last Knight. The footage will air during Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 along with new footage from Wonder Woman and Power Rangers. “New footage is confirmed for Wonder Woman, Power Rangers and Transformers: The Last Knight.” Transformers 5 star Isabela Moner will also attend the event. You can check out the announcement video, after the jump. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is scheduled to take place this Saturday (March 11th, 2017) at 8pm/7c hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena.   New » Continue Reading.
