Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
tell me youve all seen these!
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:26 PM
#
1
optimusb39
Alternator
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 991
tell me youve all seen these!
https://youtu.be/CsntTOMLnWI
these are so cool! everyone needs to support this endeavour and make sure the whole series is redone!
optimusb39
View Public Profile
Send a private message to optimusb39
Find More Posts by optimusb39
Today, 10:34 PM
#
2
Grayfox
Alternator
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Saint-Georges, Quebec
Posts: 930
Re: tell me youve all seen these!
Definitely amazing work!
__________________
WHAT!?
I'm selling stuff!? Look it up right...
HERE
!
Grayfox
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Grayfox
Find More Posts by Grayfox
Today, 10:48 PM
#
3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,136
Re: tell me youve all seen these!
Wow! Loved it!
__________________
Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken
View Public Profile
Send a private message to positivelyken
Find More Posts by positivelyken
Today, 10:57 PM
#
4
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,324
Re: tell me youve all seen these!
Crap that must be a ton of work. But awesome results.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Sun Swipe Prime
Find More Posts by Sun Swipe Prime
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-33 Inferno Search & Rescue FUSO 7-951 SEALED
Commemorative G1 Transformers Prowl Classic Reissue Series 4 TRU
Classics 2007 G1 Transformers Soundwave Reissue with Ravage & Laserbeak TRU
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Thunder Mayhem Set TFCC Exclusive
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Only
Transformers Prime Jet Vehicons
Transformers Prime Jet Vehicon General
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:19 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.