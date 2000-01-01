Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:26 PM   #1
optimusb39
Alternator
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 991
tell me youve all seen these!
https://youtu.be/CsntTOMLnWI

these are so cool! everyone needs to support this endeavour and make sure the whole series is redone!
Old Today, 10:34 PM   #2
Grayfox
Alternator
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Saint-Georges, Quebec
Posts: 930
Re: tell me youve all seen these!
Definitely amazing work!
Old Today, 10:48 PM   #3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,136
Re: tell me youve all seen these!
Wow! Loved it!
Old Today, 10:57 PM   #4
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,324
Re: tell me youve all seen these!
Crap that must be a ton of work. But awesome results.
