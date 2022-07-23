Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Wonder Festival Summer 2022 ? Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus, Jazz, Starscream &


Hot on the heels of the official reveal of Flame Toys new Kuro Kara Kuri figures, they have shown the gray and color prototypes of their*Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus, Jazz, Starscream &#038; Jet Power Armor at the*Wonder Festival Summer 2022. We have a proper look at the physical prototypes of these top-quality non-transforming action figures. The images from the event come to us via Hobby Dengeki. Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz – Full color prototype Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus – Gray prototype. IDW inspired. Kuro Kara Kuri Starscream – Gray prototype. Kuro Kara Kuri Jet Power Armor – Gray &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Wonder Festival Summer 2022 – Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus, Jazz, Starscream & Jet Power Armor On Display appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



