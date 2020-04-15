|
Netflixs War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxes Out At US Retail
Attention fellow collectors! 2005 Boards member*Galaxius84*gives us the heads up that the new*Netflixs War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxes*are out at US retail. The new Deluxe Hound, Chromia, Sideswipe, Decepticon Mirage and Scrapface were found at Walmart in*Cincinnati, Ohio. Don’t forget that Voyager Megatron and Hotlink were spotted a few days ago
. Be careful and remember to*hunt safely. Share your sightings on the 2005 Boards!
