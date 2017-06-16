|
Transformers: The Last Knight Cybertronian Character Trailer
Paramount Pictures is sharing with us a new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight which is quite possibly one of the best trailers to date. Featuring Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound, Megatron, Barricade, Hot Rod and Cogman, the trailer is a Cybertronian character focused one with brand new footage including Barricade transforming from car to robot.. Check it out below: On June 22, roll out. #Transformers arrives next Thursday!
A post shared by Paramount Pictures UK (@paramountuk) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT
