Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Grand Maximus Pack-In Manga



Once again, thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual, we have images of another Legends pack-in manga. This time we have a look at the*Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Grand Maximus Manga. This manga is a great homage to the Japanese Transformers: Masterforce cartoon finale. The story features a great battle with God Ginrai, Grand Maximus, the Legends Headmasters and Targetmasters, against the infamous Black Zarak. The villain comes back in the form of a black repaint of Twinferno. As usual, we have a lot of easter-eggs among the panels of the manga. Primacron’s assistant, all Masterforce human characters,



The post Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Grand Maximus Pack-In Manga appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.