Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Grand Maximus Pack-In Manga
Once again, thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual, we have images of another Legends pack-in manga. This time we have a look at the*Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Grand Maximus Manga. This manga is a great homage to the Japanese Transformers: Masterforce cartoon finale. The story features a great battle with God Ginrai, Grand Maximus, the Legends Headmasters and Targetmasters, against the infamous Black Zarak. The villain comes back in the form of a black repaint of Twinferno. As usual, we have a lot of easter-eggs among the panels of the manga. Primacron’s assistant, all Masterforce human characters, » Continue Reading.
