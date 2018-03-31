Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,998

Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Greatshot Pack-In Manga



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual we have pictures of the Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Greatshot Pack-In Manga These short mini-manga/comic is placed in the Japanese Legends Universe. This story brings Greatshot and other characters from Transformers: Victory cartoon like Star Saber and the Brainmaster Cybertron trio, with some other characters like Jetfire, Sixshot, Overlord and an army of Vipers (the repaint of Combiner Wars Powerglide). Curiously, the “submarine mode” is shown here as another space ship. We can see Star Saber riding Greatshot in rhino mode, and Greatshot is also seen riding Star Saber in jet mode. You can » Continue Reading. The post Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Greatshot Pack-In Manga appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.