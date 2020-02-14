Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus New Stock Images


Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore*we can share some new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus. Iaconus*is part of the*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Ultimate Class. He features the Energon Armor gimmick of the latest Cyberverse figures. The new images gives us a clear look at the packaging and robot mode. While Iaconus was a cityformer in the Cyberverse cartoon, this toy transforms into a “curious” spaceship. The new images surfaced via a Target listing*which also confirms the $29.99 price. Check the mirrored image on this news post and then share your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



