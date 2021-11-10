Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Official Transformers ?10000 Pardons, But You Mean Bombshell, Right?? Stop Motion Vid


The official Hasbro Pulse*social media*channels*have uploaded a new Transformers ?10000 Pardons, But You Mean Bombshell, Right??*stop motion video. This clip was originally shown during the recent 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in-theater showings together with the previously uploaded*?Discontinued? What do you mean I?m being discontinued??*and ?Are You Kidding Me? You Dropped The Matrix!? videos. This time we have funny chat with Studio Series Scourge and the Sweeps about a classic discussion about who was transformed by Unicron. As usual, pay attention to the voice cast: John Moshita as Scourge. Gregg Berger as Sweep 1. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers ?10000 Pardons, But You Mean Bombshell, Right?? Stop Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
