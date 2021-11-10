The official Hasbro Pulse*social media
*have uploaded a new Transformers ?10000 Pardons, But You Mean Bombshell, Right??*stop motion video. This clip was originally shown during the recent 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in-theater showings together with the previously uploaded*?Discontinued? What do you mean I?m being discontinued??
*and ?Are You Kidding Me? You Dropped The Matrix!?
videos. This time we have funny chat with Studio Series Scourge and the Sweeps about a classic discussion about who was transformed by Unicron. As usual, pay attention to the voice cast: John Moshita as Scourge. Gregg Berger as Sweep 1. » Continue Reading.
