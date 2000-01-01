Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:05 PM   #1
savagephil
Machine War
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 255
Looking for
Looking for earthrise coneheads
Combiner wars brake neck
Takara 2 pack, monsterbots grotesque repugnus
