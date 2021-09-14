|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Voyager SS 86-10 Sweep Out At US Retail
Thank to the Arkansas Transformers Collectos Facebook group
*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Voyager SS 86-10 Sweep*is out at US retail. This figure is a slight retool and redeco of Studio Series 86 Scourge and it was found at Walmart in Alma, Arkansas for $26.00. Time to start building your Sweep army for your display. Happy hunting!
