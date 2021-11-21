To our surprise, thanks to Twitter user*@Mythic_Gears
and 2005 Boards members*Smokie and Pixelmaster*we have our first in-hand images to the new*Transformers Golden Disk Collection Jackpot with Sights. Jackpot is a redeco of Studio Series 86 Jazz with a new head, and Sights is a redeco of Siege Battlemaster Pteradaxon. See the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
