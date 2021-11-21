Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Golden Disk Collection Jackpot with Sights In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,469
Transformers Golden Disk Collection Jackpot with Sights In-Hand Images


To our surprise, thanks to Twitter user*@Mythic_Gears and 2005 Boards members*Smokie and Pixelmaster*we have our first in-hand images to the new*Transformers Golden Disk Collection Jackpot with Sights. Jackpot is a redeco of Studio Series 86 Jazz with a new head, and Sights is a redeco of Siege Battlemaster Pteradaxon. See the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Golden Disk Collection Jackpot with Sights In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers Lot Of 6 Figures Slog,Bludgeon, Galvatron, Alpha Quintesson
Transformers
Loose Transformers Optimus Prime Target Gift Card 2007
Transformers
Transformers MOSC Reveal the Shield Megatron 2010
Transformers
G1 Transformers Waverider Axe Damaged
Transformers
transformers Lot Of 4 Figures , Dinobots, With Booklet
Transformers
MY LITTLE PONY X TRANSFORMERS Crossover Collection *Optimus Prime *NIB
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers Dreadwing Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.