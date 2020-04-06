Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,518

Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx In-Hand Images



Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a great set of images of the impressive Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx*for your viewing pleasure. Sky Lynx is the newest Commander Class figure following Siege Jetfire.*The images give a clear look at Sky Lynxs two components, combined mode, space shuttle mode and the new shuttle station mode. A very intuitive and fun transformation for sure, featuring a nice amount of articulation specially on the Sky Lynx’s long neck. The blast effects can be attached to the inner mouth cannons for more playability and we can spot a NASA logo on



» Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





