Transformers Trading Card Game Titan Masters Attack Mega-Reveal



The Transformers Trading Card Game team starts the week off with a mega-



The post







The Transformers Trading Card Game team starts the week off with a mega-reveal of nearly twenty cards not previously shown on these pages. Done? Now put your brain in high gear and start brewing decks! Check out all the attached card artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards! The Usurper Blade Flurry Brass Knuckles Decoy Flares Emergency Barricade End Hostilities Handheld Blaster Hit and Run Improvised Shield Laser Scalpel Lose the Initiative Regenerative Core Sharpened Talons Sonic Stun-Gun Spiked Bracelet Spymaster's Ruse Triangulator Tripwire





