Old Today, 03:38 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,872
Dr. Wu Mozart (Mohawk) Review
The Last Knight, for right or wrong, overlooked so many Decepticons, enter Dr. Wu with their legends iteration of Mohawk, named Mozart. Shockingly a lot packed into such a small package!

https://youtu.be/o-ZZbalvYqw
